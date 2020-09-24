https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wth-conservative-cj-pearson-films-mandatory-lecture-university-alabama-equating-us-nazi-germany-trump-hitler-video/

Young conservative and Trump supporter, C. J. Pearson, shared on Twitter a portion of a class he was mandated to endure at the University of Alabama.

This is unbelievable!

And this is a major southern university!!

Pearson shared the following:

I just listened to a mandatory lecture – sponsored by my University’s Student Government Association – in which the speaker, Jane Elliott, compared America to Nazi Germany, the President to Hitler, and called

What a disgrace from a great university!

Here’s one clip, with her most mild commentary of the night. How such a one-sided presentation could be sponsored by a public university baffles me. pic.twitter.com/yptePzHMfI — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) September 24, 2020

This is outrageous.

American universities should be defunded as long as they promote this racist, Marxist garbage!

