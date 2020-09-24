https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/btch-ner-la-black-lives-matter-mob-hurl-racist-insults-black-police-officer-video/

The Black Lives Matter mob was back out on the street in Los Angeles on Wednesday night following the verdict of the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville, Kentucky.

Black Lives Matter-Antifa mobs rioted across the country.

Two police officers were shot in Louisville during the mass rioting in the city.

In Los Angeles Black Lives Matter thugs were caught on video harassing and abusing a black police officer.

TRENDING: OUTRAGEOUS! Ohio State University President Sends Ignorant Text Message to Students Following Breonna Taylor Decision — And a Crazy-Ass Video!

The protesters were flipping the black officer off to his face, cursing at him and hurling racial slurs.

The officer stood like a rock despite the abuse.

Via Tomas Morales.

LOS ANGELES: Agitators yell slurs at black police officer. pic.twitter.com/Eff67JtQk2 — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 24, 2020

And the mob left this graffiti on the buildings.

Via Tomas Morales.

Los Angeles Protest: Some graffiti left by BLM protesters. There was a lot more graffiti than just this tonight. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/RAlrzQkybl — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

