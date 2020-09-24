http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Hy0fub73hKI/

Google-owned YouTube has begun stepping up its fight against “misinformation” around the upcoming presidential election by adding information panels and links about candidates ahead of video search results. The Platform is focusing its efforts on the topic of mail-in voting.

The Verge reports that YouTube is increasing its efforts to fight “misinformation” ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election. In a blog post, the site announced a number of changes including the addition of authoritative information panels about presidential candidates that will appear ahead of video search results.

Leslie Miller, YouTube’s VP of government affairs and public policy, stated in the blog post: “As we approach November 3, we’re working hard to make YouTube a more reliable source for news and information, as well as an open platform for healthy political discourse.”

YouTube is specifically focusing on providing information relating to mail-in voting in an attempt to combat what it considers misinformation. Videos dealing with voting by mail will now include an info panel under the video directing viewers to a think tank report from the Bipartisan Policy Center titled “Voting by Mail Counts.”

The link aims to dispel what it claims is misinformation about mail-in voting leading to fraud. YouTube also plans to roll out information panels fo queries on voter registration, directing to Google’s pre-existing “how to register to vote” and “how to vote” pages which have been populated by partners such as Democracy Works.

Miller also announced two new YouTube Original shows to bring helpful voting information to the public, writing in the blog post:

In the coming weeks, we’ll also launch two new YouTube Originals to bring you helpful election-related information through innovative and creative ways. “YouChoose 2020” is an interactive voting special that takes you through the key steps in the voting process using the YouTube meme of your choosing — from a cooking tutorial that compares voting to following a recipe, to an auto repair video that breaks down the ‘nuts and bolts’ of voting. “Kid Correspondent” is a four-part election special on YouTube and YouTube Kids that helps parents and families better understand and talk about civic engagement and the democratic process, such as how to use a decision tree to make tough decisions. As we approach November 3, we’re working hard to make YouTube a more reliable source for news and information, as well as an open platform for healthy political discourse. We’ll continue to keep you updated on our efforts to support the 2020 U.S. election and others around the world.

