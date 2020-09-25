https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/hiding-basement-day-yesterday-joe-biden-ignores-reporters-deplanes-washington-dc-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden on Friday emerged from his basement after taking the entire day off yesterday.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend a memorial service for Justice Ginsburg.

Biden did not stop and talk to press after he deplaned in DC.

WATCH:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Black Lives Matter Rioters in Hollywood Chase Down and Attack Driver.. UPDATE… DRIVER DETAINED BY POLICE (SHOCKING VIDEO)

.⁦@JoeBiden⁩ did not stop and talk to press upon landing in DC. The Bidens are now on their way to the Capitol to attend a memorial service for Justice Ginsberg. pic.twitter.com/wNNgmJUYwI — Allie Raffa (@AllieRaffa) September 25, 2020

Biden arrived at the U.S. Capitol to pay his respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday morning, declining to answer a question from the pool about the significance of his trip to do so.

WATCH:

.⁦@JoeBiden⁩ and ⁦@DrBiden⁩ arrive at the U.S. Capitol to pay their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg this morning, declining to answer a question from the pool about the significance of their trip to do so. (📹 by pool) pic.twitter.com/6egmCIhiUZ — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) September 25, 2020

Biden mumbled through his mask to answer one softball question.

When asked what it was like to be in the Capitol with Justice Ginsburg one last time, Biden mumbled a scripted non-answer.

“I first met her when I did her hearings. I was the chairman of the committee and she was confirmed. Wonderful memories,” he said.

Notice Biden’s gait as he approaches the reporter.

WATCH:

“I first met her when I did her hearings. I was the chairman of the committee and she was confirmed. Wonderful memories,” @JoeBiden says of Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaving the Capitol with @DrBiden (📹 again courtesy of the pool) pic.twitter.com/ZAiDgVJqUq — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) September 25, 2020

Joe Biden is expected to go back to his Delaware basement all weekend as his wife Jill stumps for him in Iowa and Maine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

