77-year-old Joe Biden on Friday emerged from his basement after taking the entire day off yesterday.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend a memorial service for Justice Ginsburg.

Biden did not stop and talk to press after he deplaned in DC.

WATCH:

Biden arrived at the U.S. Capitol to pay his respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday morning, declining to answer a question from the pool about the significance of his trip to do so.

WATCH:

Biden mumbled through his mask to answer one softball question.

When asked what it was like to be in the Capitol with Justice Ginsburg one last time, Biden mumbled a scripted non-answer.

“I first met her when I did her hearings. I was the chairman of the committee and she was confirmed. Wonderful memories,” he said.

Notice Biden’s gait as he approaches the reporter.

WATCH:

Joe Biden is expected to go back to his Delaware basement all weekend as his wife Jill stumps for him in Iowa and Maine.

