https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/ahead-trumps-scotus-announcement-biden-announces-another-day-without-any?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Several hours before Donald Trump is set to announce the third Supreme Court nomination of his first term, Joe Biden’s campaign has once again called a “lid” on any campaign activities, one of an increasing number of campaign-free days the candidate has announced this month so far.

Joe Concha, a media reporter for The Hill, tweeted at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Saturday that Biden had called the lid “earlier this morning.” The Democratic candidate would be hosting “no events” and taking “no questions,” Concha wrote.

Floridian reporter Mona Salama tweeted earlier that Biden had called the lid at just after 9:30 a.m.

The early day called by Biden on Saturday is just one of many he has ordered so far this September—nearly half of the days of the month so far, according to Concha. It’s one of among several possible indications of the Democratic candidate’s stalling campaign less than two months from the election.

Biden earlier this week called a lid on Thursday, saying he was dedicating the day doing debate prep, something he claimed to have not begun in earnest before this week.

