Diane Hendricks is the country’s richest self-made billionaire and co-founder and Chair of ABC Supply.

In 2016 Henricks was named vice chair for the Trump Victory Committee.

In 2016 the Marxist cancel-culture left launched a campaign to force Beloit College to remove Henricks from their board of trustees due to her support of Donald Trump.

The left is out to destroy any Trump supporter in their path.

Earlier this week Diane Hendricks and three other trustees resigned from Beloit College board of trustees.

The toxic left wins again.

Via NewsBreak:

Beloit College suffered a blow after local billionaire and businesswoman Diane Hendricks along with three others resigned from the board of trustees. In a statement on Thursday, school leaders acknowledged the departures but gave no reason for the actions. Other board members who stepped down are Jim Packard, Chuck McQuaid and Jim Sanger.

