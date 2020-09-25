https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/archbishop-vigano-issues-warning-catholics-annual-breakfast-president-trump-preparing-fight-demonic-forces-deep-state-new-world-order/

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the former apostolic nuncio to the United States, wrote a letter this year for the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, which was held on wednesday.

The organizers chose not to read this letter during the breakfast.

Later Life Site News published the letter in full.

Archbishop Vigano warned Catholics on the historic spiritual importance of this 2020 election on the future of this country and this planet.

President Trump is standing up against the demonic forces of the deep state and the New World Order.

This is a biblical challenge in November of the “Children of Light against the Children of Darkness.”

President Trump is the greatest defender of the Supreme Values of the Christian civilization: of life, from conception to natural death; of the natural family composed of one man and one woman and children; and of love for the homeland: One Nation under God!

I would like to make myself present on this memorable occasion, in which I participated with great enthusiasm as Apostolic Nuncio during the years of my mission in Washington, D.C. (2011-2016). I therefore join all the participants in this extraordinary celebration and all American Catholics, who see in President Donald Trump the greatest defender of the supreme values of Christian civilization: of life, from conception to natural death; of the natural family composed of one man and one woman and children; and of love for the homeland: One Nation under God! And, most importantly, he stands for defending the right to freely practice our Faith, thus allowing us more fully to honor God. The presidential elections in November represent an epochal challenge, a biblical challenge, the outcome of which will be decisive not only for the United States of America but for the whole world. It is necessary that all of you Catholics of America are well aware of the role that Providence has deigned to entrust to your President, and that you are aware of the extraordinary battle that He is preparing to fight against the demonic forces of the deep state and against the New World Order. I am at your side with fervent prayer, together with millions of Catholics and with all people of good will throughout the world. Our trust rests in God, the Almighty, whose right hand always works wonders. + Carlo Maria Viganò,

Titular Archbishop of Ulpiana

Former Apostolic Nuncio of Washington, D.C. (2011-2016)

