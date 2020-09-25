https://www.theepochtimes.com/baby-found-dead-between-two-dumpsters-at-strip-mall-in-arizona-officials_3514852.html

Arizona authorities said an infant was found deceased behind a strip mall in Phoenix, and they are now asking the public for tips.

Officials told FOX10 they received a call in southwestern Phoenix about an injured person. When they arrived, the officers found an infant who was not breathing.

The Phoenix Fire Department later declared the child dead at the scene.

Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department told AZFamily that it appears “this is a very newborn baby.”

Justus said that there are few details about the incident, including if it is a case where the mother abandoned the child.

“There are fire stations and hospitals. There are safe havens where you can drop children off no questions asked. And we ask that if anybody finds themselves in a position where they can’t care for their newborn, please drop your baby off at a hospital or fire station or call police,” Justus said. “There are lots of options.”

CHILD DEATH INVESTIGATION. 35 Av/Baseline Rd. An infant was found unresponsive behind a business. Phoenix Fire pronounced the infant deceased on scene. If you have any information please call Phoenix Police or @SilentwitnessAZ

480-WITNESS pic.twitter.com/1sCQUzaZHJ — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 24, 2020

Patricia Martinez, who runs a business nearby, said, “It sent all kinds of emotions. One because I am a brand new grandmother and my daughter just had a baby,” according to FOX10.

She added: “There are so many people that want babies. There are so many people that want babies that they would’ve taken this baby and t his baby was given no opportunity, no chance in life and so innocent. Babies are innocent.”

Anyone who may have seen anything, the Phoenix Police Department is asking anyone that knows someone who was pregnant, and is no longer pregnant and without a baby to please call 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

