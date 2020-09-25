https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/bay-area-applicants-flood-program-pays-10000-leave-california/

(SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE) “Hi, remote workers! We’ll pay you to work from Tulsa. You’re going to love it here,” reads the welcome message from Tulsa Remote.

The program, started by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, is paying people $10,000 to move to Tulsa, Okla., to work remotely, and a surge of applicants are now coming from the Bay Area.

“We’ve had over a thousand applicants just in the last two weeks alone. Over half of them are from California, many from the Bay Area,” Grant Bumgarner, the program’s community manager, told News on 6. “It’s been a wild time for us.”

