https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-car-parade-jill-biden-participates-richmond-virginia-mayor-total-flop-video/

Jill Biden on Thursday stumped for her feeble husband Joe in Richmond, Virginia.

Joe Biden called a lid first thing Thursday morning so his wife hit the campaign trail on his behalf.

Jill Biden participated in a Biden ‘car parade’ with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney outside an early voting place in Virginia and it was a total flop.

A handful of cars drove by with Biden-Harris signs taped to the windows.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Black Lives Matter Rioters in Hollywood Chase Down and Attack Driver.. UPDATE… DRIVER DETAINED BY POLICE (SHOCKING VIDEO)

They were probably just bored volunteers or campaign staffers driving by with their pre-made signs.

WATCH:

Twitter users savaged Biden.

Jill Biden is expected to stump in Maine later this afternoon after her hubby called a lid for the rest of the day so he could nap.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...