https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-car-parade-jill-biden-participates-richmond-virginia-mayor-total-flop-video/

Jill Biden on Thursday stumped for her feeble husband Joe in Richmond, Virginia.

Joe Biden called a lid first thing Thursday morning so his wife hit the campaign trail on his behalf.

Jill Biden participated in a Biden ‘car parade’ with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney outside an early voting place in Virginia and it was a total flop.

A handful of cars drove by with Biden-Harris signs taped to the windows.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Black Lives Matter Rioters in Hollywood Chase Down and Attack Driver.. UPDATE… DRIVER DETAINED BY POLICE (SHOCKING VIDEO)

They were probably just bored volunteers or campaign staffers driving by with their pre-made signs.

WATCH:

Twitter users savaged Biden.

It looks like they stood at a cemetery and just waved at the funeral procession. 😂 — Elv (@Elc369) September 24, 2020

If it’s similar to the NH parade, it’s the result of volunteers leaving their sign distribution meeting. — Laura J (@LauraJS01092808) September 24, 2020

And the crowd goes wild as the parade of 5 cars goes by — Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) September 24, 2020

Parade? Where? — Darth Libertarius (@iam1791) September 24, 2020

Hell yeah. Walmart at 5:00am has more action than a @JoeBiden car parade. — M.E. Peace (@VividCase) September 24, 2020

*Randos slipped $20 to allow car decoration and drive way they were going anyway — ✨✨ GalaxyGlitterz ✨ (@GalaxyGlitterz) September 24, 2020

I see more cars at 11pm at Wendy’s drive through!!😂😂😂😂 — Terry (@Terry58054087) September 24, 2020

Jill Biden is expected to stump in Maine later this afternoon after her hubby called a lid for the rest of the day so he could nap.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

