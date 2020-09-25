https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-sits-basement-trump-criss-crossings-country-works-6-m-midnight/

Joe Biden’s campaign strategy is simple: Sit in his Wilmington, Delaware, basement and try not to say anything stupid.

Of course, it’s not working but he’s trying it anyway.

“Since his Aug. 11 selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, Biden has had 22 days where he either didn’t make public appearances, held only virtual fundraisers or ventured from his Delaware home solely for church, according to an Associated Press analysis of his schedules,” Fox News reported. “He made 12 visits outside of Delaware during that period, including a trip to Washington scheduled for Friday to pay respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

Of course he made that trip. He’s always happy to politicize the death of a Supreme Court justice.

“During the same time, President Donald Trump had 24 trips that took him to 17 different states, not counting a personal visit to New York to see his ailing brother in the hospital or weekend golf outings” Fox reported.

On Thursday, Biden called a “lid” — for the week. That means reporters can’t expect to see him during that time.

Trump, meanwhile, is going like gangbusters.

Here’s Trump’s official schedule for Friday:

11:00AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Latinos for Trump Roundtable

Doral, FL

Pre-Credentialed Media

12:05PM THE PRESIDENT departs Doral, FL, en route to Miami, FL

Doral, FL

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

12:15PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Miami International Airport

Miami, FL

Pre-credentialed Media

12:25PM THE PRESIDENT departs Miami, FL, en route to Atlanta, GA

Miami, FL

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

2:00PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base

Atlanta, GA

Pre-Credentialed Media

2:10PM THE PRESIDENT departs Dobbins Air Reserve Base en route to Cobb Galleria Centre

Atlanta, GA

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

2:20PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Cobb Galleria Centre

Atlanta, GA

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

2:40PM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on Black Economic Empowerment: The Platinum Plan

Atlanta, GA

Pre-Credentialed Media

3:45PM THE PRESIDENT departs Cobb Galleria Centre en route to Dobbins Air Reserve Base

Atlanta, GA

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

3:55PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base

Atlanta, GA

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

4:05PM THE PRESIDENT departs Atlanta, GA, en route to Washington, D.C.

Atlanta, GA

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

5:35PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

5:45PM THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.

Joint Base Andrews

In-Town Travel Pool

6:10PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.

In-Town Travel Pool

6:45PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a roundtable with supporters

Washington, D.C

Closed Press

7:35PM THE PRESIDENT departs Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C., en route to Joint Base Andrews

Washington, D.C.

In-Town Travel Pool

7:55PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

8:05PM THE PRESIDENT departs Washington, D.C., en route to Newport News, VA

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

8:50PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport

Newport News, VA

Pre-Credentialed Media

9:00PM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a Make America Great Again Event

Newport News, VA

Pre-Credentialed Media

10:30PM THE PRESIDENT departs Newport News, VA, en route to Washington, D.C.

Newport News, VA

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

11:10PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

11:20PM THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

11:30PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

South Lawn

In-House Pool

