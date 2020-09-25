https://thepostmillennial.com/flashback-joe-biden-calls-us-troops-stupid-bastards-in-2016

New video has surfaced showing Joe Biden addressing troops at a military base instructing them to “clap for that, you stupid bastards.”

The clip, which is only 15 seconds and hasn’t any other context than the former Vice President’s words, shows Biden and wife Dr. Jill Biden standing before a room of troops.

“Notwithstanding what you might have heard about me,” Biden said, “one, I have very good judgement, I married Jill, and two, I appointed Johnson to the Academy, I just want you to know that. Clap for that, you stupid bastards.”

Unlikeable cretin. Joe Biden to the troops: “Clap for that, you stupid bastards.” pic.twitter.com/XfkLmQN3CM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2020

Biden may have been intending to imitate John Wayne or some sort of “tough guy” character, but the whatever it was, the joke did not land with the troops.

You can see the troops all looking around awkwardly when Biden starts yelling and calls them ‘stupid b*stards’ pic.twitter.com/c767l1rraG — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) September 25, 2020

Recently, The Atlantic ran a now-debunked hit piece on Donald Trump claiming that he referred to troops as “losers” and “suckers.” No proof of the claim was ever offered and even disgraced former National Security Advisor John Bolton refuted the claim.