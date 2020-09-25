https://www.dailywire.com/news/bill-maher-attacks-trumps-reported-scotus-pick-a-christian-mother-of-7-a-fing-nut

Leftist Bill Maher launched an attack against President Donald Trump’s reported Supreme Court nominee on Saturday, calling the mother of seven and devout Catholic a “f***ing nut.”

“But apparently the pick is going to be this omy…a-omy…Amy Comey [sic],” Maher said as he started to laugh, “well, we’ll be saying this name a lot I’m sure because she’s a f***ing nut.”

“Religion, I was right about that one, too,” Maher continued. “Amy, I’m sorry but, Amy Comey [sic] Barrett—Catholic, really Catholic, I mean really, really Catholic, like speaking in tongues. Like she doesn’t believe in condoms, which [is] what she has in common with Trump because he doesn’t either—I remember that from Stormy Daniels.”

In the clip that was posted online, Maher appeared to repeatedly mispronounce her middle name as “Comey” instead of Coney. The segment on Maher’s show comes as numerous news reports surfaced late on Friday indicating that Barrett had been selected to be Trump’s replacement for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away last week.

WATCH:

