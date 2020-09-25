https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/09/25/blm-folks-sought-sanctuary-in-a-church-in-louisville-after-curfew-riot-declared-and-had-a-really-ugly-moment/
About The Author
Related Posts
LOL NO KIDDING: Obama privately worries Biden could ‘F*** THINGS UP’, cost Dems 2020
August 15, 2020
O'Rourke's Stampede Across Iowa Proves He Does Have 'It'
April 16, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy