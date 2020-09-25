https://thepostmillennial.com/mob-attacks-drivers-in-la-while-media-reports-peaceful-protests

A mob of protestors attacked vehicles Thursday night that tried to get around demonstrators blocking an intersection in Los Angeles. One activist appeared to climb on top of a truck as it tried to drive around the crowd. When the truck stopped, she fell off the truck. Media said this driver “mowed a protestor down.”

The protestor was taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries. Capt. Steve Lurie, of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division said “the person was in stable condition and refused to cooperate with police,” according to the LA Times.

The truck can be seen here trying to get through an angry mob, as the activists rush toward the truck and climb onto the hood. The truck continues on, and the activist falls off the truck.

WATCH: The BLM protester who goes flying off the hood wasn’t actually struck by the truck in Hollywood. She jumped onto the truck while her comrades assaulted the truck and tried to pull the driver out. When the driver accelerated she fell off. pic.twitter.com/K7pXXCDGKF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2020

Paramedics were swiftly on the scene, and after questioning the driver, and the news report says that the LAPD chose not to detain the driver.

The mob chased another car that tried to stealthily drive around the activists who were blocking the intersection. When it got clear of the crowd, demonstrators chased it in their own vehicles, cut the car off, smashed its windows, and attempted to pull the driver from the car.

“It was a very peaceful march through the streets of Hollywood tonight,” CBS2LA reported, “and then chaos as not one but two drivers drove through the crowd. A pickup truck was first, when he mowed a protestor down. It was all caught on camera.”

“It was a very peaceful march through the streets of Hollywood tonight,” CBS2LA reported, showing video of demonstrators attacking a driver. pic.twitter.com/GBxFuhVMFk — libby emmons (@libbyemmons) September 25, 2020

A white Prius tried to get through an intersection that had been thoroughly blocked by activists. Sky News reports from a helicopter that “a bunch of the demonstrators are trying to catch up to him, including that black pick-up that has been leading the pack. He’s cutting him off.

“They have the driver pretty-much boxed in. One of the demonstrators is now trying to pull the driver out of his vehicle. Right now, just collided with another car that was part of the demonstration. And an additional person getting out. And you see that one person using what looks like a flag, maybe a skateboard there, to damage this Prius, and now the driver is able to get away.”

Another angle. Prius tries to drive around a protest in Hollywood as the mob converges on the vehicle, hitting it. The driver speeds off, prompting militants to chase it down in a truck, smash the windows, and try to pull the driver out of the car. pic.twitter.com/r4yHKWIv3A — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2020

KCal News reported that a “a driver in a white Prius was attacked, rear-ended, by a green Mustang, and then people started coming up and busting the back windows, the side windows.”

The news anchor reports that “police are looking for the driver of the Prius, which as you can see takes off as a result of protestors attacking that vehicle.” pic.twitter.com/BuIcftzG46 — libby emmons (@libbyemmons) September 25, 2020

Video shows the Prius boxed in by a pickup truck in front, and the green Mustang in the back. The Prius puts it in reverse, hits the Mustang, and takes off. The news anchor reports that “police are looking for the driver of the Prius, which as you can see takes off as a result of protestors attacking that vehicle.”

Another news announcer says “It appears for the most part right now protests are remaining peaceful, and they have, for the most part, until those two incidents that we were just talking about happened.”

This despite demonstrators being seen attacking the car with what appears to be a Black Lives Matter flag, and trying to pull the driver from their vehicle.

@patdixon Black Lives Matter flag wielded as a weapon. This video is terrifying. https://t.co/3e3RvBOWId pic.twitter.com/PkRmNRyIAH — Sy Wasserman (@SyWasserman) September 25, 2020

Lurie said that police spoke to both drivers, and they both stated that the protestors attacked their vehicles. Police will determine whether those motorists are “the suspect of a hit-and-run or the victim of an assault.”

