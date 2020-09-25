https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bloomberg-florida/2020/09/25/id/988888

Mike Bloomberg is kicking off a $40 million ad buy in the swing state of Florida to help Democrat Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump in November.

The billionaire who briefly ran for president during the current election cycle confirmed to Politico that his Independence USA PAC is behind the effort.

“This fall, the path to the presidency goes through Florida — and with mail-in ballots going out this week, voters will soon start deciding who gets its 29 electoral votes,” Bloomberg said. “That’s why we’re doing everything in our power to tell the story of Donald Trump’s failed presidency and why we need Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.”

The ads will run in all of Florida’s 10 media markets, Politico noted. Five of those markets — Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Fort Myers — are flagged as “tier one.”

The ads will push back on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his efforts to repeal the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, Politico noted. They will also promote Biden’s plan to help the economy.

Florida is historically a swing state, and Trump won its 29 Electoral College votes four years ago en route to winning the presidency. This time around, RealClearPolitics shows Biden with an average lead of 1.3 percentage points in several Florida polls.

