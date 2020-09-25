https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-black-lives-matter-rioters-hollywood-chase-attack-driver-shocking-video/

Black Lives Matter rioters hopped in a car and chased down a white Prius who had attempted to maneuver through their protest — causing a car accident and physically attacking the driver.

The shocking incident was captured by a local news helicopter.

WATCH: A person driving a white Prius was chased down and by protesters after trying to drive through the crowd in #Hollywood. The group that chased the driver began hitting the car and possibly broke a window. @RoadSageLA was overhead in #Sky9 as it happened. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/OYFMOezUpx — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) September 25, 2020

“A person driving a white Prius was chased down and by protesters after trying to drive through the crowd in #Hollywood. The group that chased the driver began hitting the car and possibly broke a window,” CBS LA reporter Mike Rogers tweeted with the video.

As the reporter in the helicopter noted, the driver of the Prius did not seem to be attempting to run down any protesters, but was attempting to carefully maneuver through the crowd.

The Prius drove several blocks before a vehicle containing the rioters pulled up and cut them off. When they tried to back up to get away, they hit another car, the driver of which seemed to know the rioters in the other car.

The man who jumped out of the first vehicle began physically assaulting the driver through the window before they were able to escape.

Disgracefully, but unsurprisingly, it was the driver of the Prius who was arrested.

MOMENTS AGO: Prius drives through a protest in Hollywood, protestors then chase the vehicle down, smash the windows with a skateboard while attempting to pull the driver out of the car. The driver then speeds away and is pulled over by LAPD and handcuffed. @NBCLA @elianamoreno pic.twitter.com/OZuU1r8QoG — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) September 25, 2020

“Prius drives through a protest in Hollywood, protestors then chase the vehicle down, smash the windows with a skateboard while attempting to pull the driver out of the car. The driver then speeds away and is pulled over by LAPD and handcuffed,” NBC LA reporter Kenny Holmes tweeted with a video.

It is currently unknown if the attackers have been arrested or the condition of the driver who was assaulted. The Gateway Pundit will update this story as more information becomes available.

