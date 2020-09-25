https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-cop-shot-jacob-blake-after-hearing-mothers-desperate-plea-that-blake-had-her-kid-report-says

The police officer who allegedly shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last month reportedly did so after hearing a woman say about Blake, “He’s got my kid. He’s got my keys.”

Police Officer Rusten Sheskey said he shot Blake “because he was afraid Blake, while attempting to flee the scene, was trying to kidnap a child in the backseat of the vehicle,” CNN reported in an article titled, “Lawyer says cop shot Jacob Blake after hearing a mother’s desperate plea: ‘He’s got my kid. He’s got my keys.’”

Sheskey’s attorney, Brendan Matthews, noted that if Blake had been allowed to drive away and something happened to the child that the entire narrative would be about why the officer didn’t do something to stop Blake.

“Matthews told CNN he typically does not talk about pending cases but said he felt compelled to provide some additional detail to counter what he described as an ‘incomplete, inaccurate’ narrative that has emerged to date,” CNN added. “Matthews directly disputed assertions by Blake’s family and lawyers that he was unarmed and posed no threat to the officers.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

