https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/09/25/republican-sources-reveal-whom-trump-intends-to-nominate-to-scotus-on-saturday-n969820

Multiple senior Republican sources with knowledge of the process say that President Trump intends to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to be the next Supreme Court justice, according to a report from CNN.

Despite these conversations, the sources caution that “there is always the possibility that Trump makes a last-minute change, but the expectation is Barrett is the choice.”

As has been noted, Amy Coney Barrett has been widely perceived to be the frontrunner for the nomination.

The other likely contender for the nomination is Barbara Lagoa, whose personal story and status as a Cuban-American from the state of Florida, who, PJM’s Stephen Kruiser noted, “sailed through her confirmation to the Eleventh Circuit Court last year with overwhelming Democratic support.” The White House did not provide a comment for CNN’s story, but a former senior administration official told them that Amy Coney Barrett “was the plan all along.” “She’s the most distinguished and qualified by traditional measures,” the official said. “She has the strongest support among the legal conservatives who have dedicated their lives to the court. She will contribute most to the court’s jurisprudence in the years and decades to come.”

Trump is expected to make his announcement Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

