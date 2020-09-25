https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-high-level-italian-official-introduced-papadopoulos-joseph-mifsud-indictment-italy/

George Papadopoulos shared tonight that a high level Italian official who introduced him to Joseph Mifsud is under indictment. Italy was the epicenter of Obamagate.



Papadopolous tweeted tonight:

Italian news reported today that a Florence public prosecutor asked for the trial of 69 people as part of an investigation into alleged easy exams at the private university Link Campus University in Rome, a body chaired by the former minister Vincenzo Scotti.

Scotti is the one who introduced Papadopoulos to Joseph Mifsud and thus began the Russia collusion scam.

We reported in May that many of the most significant pieces in Obamagate are turning up overseas in, of all places, Italy.

Below is the bulk of our post on May 22 where we identify that the Russia collusion sham started in Italy:

After the release a week ago of transcripts from individual testimonies in front of the US House of Representatives, George Papadopoulos released the following tweet about Obamagate in Italy:

We now know that Italy was involved in spying on me in Rome with Mifsud and Flynn case. Durham’s probe became criminal after learning about this from Italian officials. Key question is, why did Obama have the Italian PM visit him in October 2016 right when the spying ramped up? — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) May 14, 2020

Papadopoulos also tweeted his thoughts that Italy was more involved in Obamagate than previously reported:

I have explained since the beginning that Italian intelligence was involved in targeting the campaign from my meetings in Rome/London to the now evidence that the US ambassador to Italy was involved in unmasking Flynn. Get ready for a ride with the evidence coming out on the CIA! — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) May 13, 2020

Below is the information we reported in May. Obama and the former leader of Italy, Matteo Renzi, held meetings in Italy before the 2016 election and in early 2017.

Why Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is Dining With Obama Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi joined Barack Obama for the last formal dinner of his presidency. Why?

Barack Obama Arrives in Milan for Climate Speech, Meeting with Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi Former President Barack Obama touched down in Milan, Italy, on Monday, kicking off a two-day trip in which he will meet with former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and also discuss climate change at a conference.

Italian nuclear engineer and suspected Deep State target Giulio Occhionero pointed out the Italian connection in the release of those who unmasked General Michael Flynn in the weeks after the 2016 election. This list was also released a few weeks ago. The list included Obama’s Ambassador to Italy, John R. Phillips and the Deputy Chief of Mission in Italy, Kelly Degnan.

US Embassy in Rome, headquarter of Obamagate. Centro Studi Americani, Procura di Roma and the governments of Renzi and Gentiloni, YOU ARE NEXT. And to the most idiot Confidential Human Source in the history of the FBI, my free advice: lawyer up. 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZVBWKIPRzN — Giulio Occhionero (@g_occhionero) May 13, 2020

Occhionero was arrested for a crime he claimed he didn’t commit where he says he was set up by the Deep State.

Upon his arrest, the Italians who arrested him asked, “Who is your contact with the Trump team?”

yes … I am the Italian who received this question !!! it was January 9th 2017, I never thought while I was being unfairly charged that someone between the US and ITALY wanted to sabotage @realDonaldTrump #SPYGATE #OBAMAGATE #EYEPYRAMID@MariaBartiromo @joehoft @gatewaypundit https://t.co/1mJ5ZqLTT0 pic.twitter.com/KLbEwa5lXA — Maurizio Mazzella 🇮🇹🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MazzellMaurizio) May 21, 2020

The Italian press is appalled with reports that young Papadopoulos’s wife, an Italian born model, was asked by the FBI to spy on her husband:

Why did FBI ask an Italian citizen to spy on an American in the USA, taking advantage of being his wife? If true, it is a very serious thing. The worst crimes have been committed against @realDonaldTrump.#SPYGATE #OBAMAGATE@GeorgePapa19@MariaBartiromo @joehoft @atlanticomag pic.twitter.com/YxETauejPh — Maurizio Mazzella 🇮🇹🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MazzellMaurizio) May 19, 2020

But perhaps the most damaging document, proving ties to Italy, is the recently released Crossfire Hurricane launch letter. This document is what started it all. The alleged, and now known to be a hoax about ties between President Trump and Russia, which culminated in the Mueller Special Counsel, started with this document. Many in Italy believe this document proves Obamagate started in Europe, and more specifically in Italy.

Occhionero believes that the launch letter begins in Italy. Much of the document is still redacted [again no doubt only to cover for the criminals] so we really don’t know, yet, who the document specifically refers to. However, if the document is referring to Italy, we have strong belief that it refers to LEGAT or Legal Attache Kieran Ramsey. Occhionero has claimed that Ramsey would not testify at his trial and believes this is because he is hiding something.

We reported on Ramsey previously and noted that he is being requested to be interviewed by the Senate.

So did a Deputy Chief of Mission finish his/her assignment at the US Embassy in Rome on July 30, 2016, prior to Kelly Degnan’s arrival? @JudicialWatch @TomFitton https://t.co/9hULNH3XxY pic.twitter.com/xYY3K2IXSz — Giulio Occhionero (@g_occhionero) May 21, 2020

The Crossfire Hurricane launch letter begins with this:

Details:

(S/ / REL TO USA [Redacted] On Wednesday, July 27, 2016, Legal Attaché (Legat) [Redacted] was summoned to the Office of the Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) for the [Redacted] who will be leaving [Redacted] post Saturday July 30, 2016 and set to soon thereafter retire from government service, advised [Redacted] was called by [Redacted] about an urgent matter requiring an in person meeting with the U.S. Ambassador. [Note: [Redacted]. The [Redacted] was scheduled to be away from post until mid-August, therefore [Redacted] attended the meeting.

If the incident occurred in Italy, the LEGAT was Ramsey. Barbara on Twitter points out that the Holy See (i.e. Catholic Church in Rome, Italy) had a change in the Chief of Mission in July 2016:

Ken Hackett was the prior US Ambassador to the Holy See and he retired in early 2017:

No wonder US Attorney John Durham traveled with AG Barr to Italy. Obamagate has its origins in Italy!



