Yesterday more documents were released in the General Flynn case. These documents were hidden and covered up by the FBI for four years. The documents are damning for the Deep State and show more abuse, corruption and criminal acts by the investigators and attorneys after General Flynn and President Trump.

The great Techno Fog on Twitter dug into the documents and unraveled the corruption surrounding the Russia Collusion sham. In a series of tweets, Techno Fog shares the following:

FBI Agent William Barnett believed the prosecution of General Flynn by the Mueller gang was used as a means to ‘get Trump’:

🚨Flynn update – Interview 302 from FBI Agent William Barnett “BARNETT believed the prosecution of FLYNN by SCO (Team Mueller) was used as a means to ‘get Trump’” Thread. pic.twitter.com/APbDr7EOxg — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Barnett worked on both General Flynn’s investigation before the election and then for the Mueller gang after the election. Barnett thought the rationale for Crossfire Razor (the investigation of General Flynn before the 2016 election and during the campaign while he was working with candidate Trump to win the election) “was not great”. (Of course it wasn’t. Razor allowed the Obama and Hillary gangs to spy on President Trump up through the election.)

General Flynn was accused of leaving an event in 2014 with an undisclosed person. This no doubt is in reference to Svetlana Lokhova who was accused of this lie by Stefan Halper who was paid handsomely for making it.



Crossfire Hurricane source (likely Halper) accused Flynn of leaving a 2014 event with an undisclosed person. Perhaps @RealSLokhova FBI assessed this information to be not accurate pic.twitter.com/vwtxKQMEVo — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Project Razor continued in a holding pattern, no doubt to justify spying on the Trump campaign. Agent Barnett didn’t understand why and suggested closing the case since there was “nothing left to do”.

As the Flynn investigation wound down, Agent Barnett suggested interviewing Flynn and closing the case. The request for the interview was denied. “there was nothing left to do in the case” pic.twitter.com/EljHFbihfE — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

In late December corrupt agent Peter Strzok ordered the Flynn case closed. But then on January 4, 2017, Strzok tells Barnett to keep the case open. This was the day before the infamous meeting in the White House with Obama, Biden, Yates, Comey, Susan Rice, Brennan and a few others. They kept the Flynn case open based on the Logan Act which Barnett thought was questionable.

Barnett states the Flynn case was “top down”. Meaning it came from the top. Certainly this means Comey but likely it means Obama as well.

Agent Barnett: the Flynn case “was ‘top down,’ meaning direction concerning the investigation was coming from senior officials. The intensity of the FBI leadership Flynn investigation was spurred by the leak of the Flynn/Kislyak call. pic.twitter.com/YYDhY7hz8n — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Barnett was on the case from the beginning but was not notified of the ambush interview of General Flynn in the White House on January 24, 2017. He thought the case was so abusive that he asked to be taken off the case.

How abusive was the Flynn investigation? It was so bad that Agent Barnett told his boss he wanted off the cases. Why? “Barnett believed the [Flynn] investigation was problematic and could result in an IG investigation” pic.twitter.com/sOpwCBZZ2t — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Corrupt FBI Agent Kevin Clinesmith was involved in the case along with Jean Rhee, the corrupt Mueller attorney on the case. He told Rhee there was no evidence of a crime.

Barnett briefed Special Counsel Rhee on the Flynn case. He told Rhee there was “no evidence of a crime.” Barnett believed Rhee “had an agenda” and told her they wouldn’t be working together. pic.twitter.com/3HcQOONVcE — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Barnett noted Mueller crook Weissmann thought there was going to be proof of collusion related to a yacht in Greece. This fizzled out two days later.

This was a DOJ submission to the Court. You can read the full FBI Agent William Barnett interview 302 here:https://t.co/RIKwV8Ve3X Also, great work Flynn attorneys – follow @jbinnall and @SidneyPowell1 and @molmccann pic.twitter.com/UUDB4GFgcJ — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Now we have more proof that the Flynn and Trump Russia collusion investigations were garbage. The higher ups were running the investigations, likely including Obama.



There was not enough information to even start the investigation and Flynn committed no crimes. Let’s see what type of insanity Judge Sullivan in the Flynn case pulls now.

