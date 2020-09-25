https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-report-president-trump-nominate-amy-coney-barrett-replace-ginsburg-supreme-court/

Amy Coney Barrett

President Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court on Saturday.

The Hill reported:

President Trump will nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court on Saturday barring any last second change, multiple people familiar with the process confirmed to The Hill.

Two sources with knowledge of the process said that Barrett is the pick, barring any change of Trump’s mind before Saturday evening’s announcement in the White House Rose Garden.

A Republican official said Trump began informing allies on Capitol Hill of his intention to nominate Barrett, a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“He’s made his decision and it’s Barrett,” said the official.