https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-report-president-trump-nominate-amy-coney-barrett-replace-ginsburg-supreme-court/
Amy Coney Barrett
President Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court on Saturday.
The Hill reported:
President Trump will nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court on Saturday barring any last second change, multiple people familiar with the process confirmed to The Hill.
Two sources with knowledge of the process said that Barrett is the pick, barring any change of Trump’s mind before Saturday evening’s announcement in the White House Rose Garden.
A Republican official said Trump began informing allies on Capitol Hill of his intention to nominate Barrett, a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.
“He’s made his decision and it’s Barrett,” said the official.
The Associated Press also reported President Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Republicans are expecting President Donald Trump to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.
Amy Coney Barrett, a mother of seven (2 adopted), has come under fire from the Democrat-media complex for her Catholic faith.
At the age of 48, she will be the youngest justice on the bench.
DEVELOPING…