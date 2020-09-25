https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-trump-to-unveil-4-year-black-america-plan-500b-in-investments-kkk-as-terror-group/

President Trump unveiled his four-year-plan for ‘Black Americans’ Friday; calling for $500 billion in new investments and the designation of the Ku Klux Klan as a terror organization.

“For decades, Democrat politicians like Joe Biden have taken Black voters for granted. They made you big promises before every election—and then the moment they got to Washington, they abandoned you and sold you out,” the president is expected to say Friday, according to remarks exclusively obtained by Fox News. “The Democrats will always take Black voters for granted until large numbers of Black Americans vote Republican.”

Today, President @realDonaldTrump is unveiling his Black Economic Empowerment-Platinum Plan which will lead to historic opportunities, security, prosperity and fairness for ALL Americans!https://t.co/KUGlDng2jW — GOP (@GOP) September 25, 2020

“The president’s plan, according to the campaign, will increase access to capital in Black communities by almost $500 billion, help to create 500,000 new Black-owned businesses, and help to create 3 million new jobs for the Black community,” reports Fox News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

