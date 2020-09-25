https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-video-emerges-of-joe-biden-calling-u-s-troops-stupid-bastards-during-speech-biden-campaign-responds

A video emerged on Friday of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden calling soldiers “stupid bastards” and a “dull bunch” during a speech overseas to U.S. soldiers while he was serving as vice president in the Obama administration.

“I have incredibly good judgment,” Biden said. “One, I married Jill, and two, I appointed Johnson to the academy. I just want you to know that. Clap for that, you stupid bastards.”

Moments later, Biden appeared to say that the soldiers were “a dull bunch” and that they “must be slow.”

Wow. Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden called our troops “stupid bastards” in 2016. How did this video stay hidden for so long? There’s only one stupid bastard in this clip and it’s definitely not any of our troops… pic.twitter.com/YZ99utMx30 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 25, 2020

Newly resurfaced video shows Joe Biden calling servicemembers “stupid bastards” pic.twitter.com/yOrz5Ak7bY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 25, 2020

The Biden campaign confirmed to The Daily Beast that the video was real, but claimed that Biden made the comments “jokingly.”

“Vice President Biden was jokingly encouraging the audience to clap for an airwoman on the stage, and a number of service members can be seen laughing and smiling at the comment. Seconds before, he praised them for ‘the incredible sacrifices [they] make for our country,’” Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said. “He thanked them for their patriotism and courage throughout, and closed his remarks by saying, ‘you’re the finest generation of warriors the world has ever, ever known’—receiving an enthusiastic ovation.”

