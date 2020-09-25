https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/25/cbs-and-cnn-report-president-trump-will-nominate-amy-coney-barrett-for-scotus/

GAME ON, LIBS!

CBS News and CNN are reporting that President Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court:

America, it’s time for the Glorious ACB:

