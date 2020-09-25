https://www.ntd.com/china-in-focus-chinese-textbook-calls-jesus-a-murderer_511862.html

A blast erupted from inside a Huawei lab in China. It’s part of the telecom giant’s research center, relating to smartphone and 5G equipment.

China’s farmland has been hit by a series of natural disasters, but authorities still say a “bumper crop” is certain. Farmers have their doubts.

Chinese media reports touting the success of China’s vaccine trial. But upon closer inspection, Chinese media misquoted the WHO official.

A Chinese textbook rewrites a Bible story. It claims Jesus killed a woman and said he, too, is a sinner. This comes as China and the Vatican are expected to extend a deal.

And Russia, China, and the US swap accusations over the global pandemic response. That, during the UN security council meeting.

