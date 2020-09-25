https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/college-bans-students-gathering-groups-size-indoor/

Students at the University of Colorado in Boulder are now in solitary confinement.

On Thursday, Boulder County Public Health issued a new Public Health Order ordering people between 18 and 22 to stop all gatherings in Boulder. It’s aimed at the CU student body, and intended to lower the transmission rate of the COVID-19 virus. The order takes effect at 4 p.m. Thursday and is in effect for 14 days,” the local CBS affiliate in Denver reported.

That’s right — all gatherings.

The order lists 36 addresses and demands that all residents stay inside their residence at all times. They can’t leave to go to work, exercise or study.

“We understand that restricting gathering of young adults can have negative effects on their mental health,” Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director, said in a statement. “We urge family and friends to support the young adults in their life during this time by being available for them and helping them access mental health resources, if needed. The more diligently this Order is followed, the sooner we’ll be able to lift it.”

The order prohibits residents of the identified properties from:

Dining outside of the residence, whether at a business or at another residence.

Using any mode of public transportation or rideshare (e.g. bus, plane, taxi, train, Uber, Lyft, etc.).

Allowing anyone who does not live at the property to enter unless they are an essential visitor (e.g. service provider).

Leaving the property to move to another location, unless specific requirements are met.

Congregating in any common areas at the residence.

Participating in any form of outdoor activity exercise with another person.

Traveling further than walking distance of their residence when outdoors for exercise or work (with exceptions for financial hardship).

University Chancellor Phil DiStefano addressed students’ concerns in a press conference. “We are focusing on the virtual events that we can create for students, and any other support they may need while they are experiencing college life in such an altered way.”

