https://www.theblaze.com/news/college-class-white-male-privilege

An allegedly mandatory class at the College of Eastern Idaho reportedly instructed its students to document the many forms of white privilege and male privilege.

If students find themselves unable to list any white or male privileges, that, according to the school, is indicative of privilege itself, The College Fix reported.

What are the details?

According to outlet — which described the course as “required” — the course instructs students to identify privileges specific to “men, whites, and members of the ‘majority religion’ in the region.”

An unidentified parent of one student shared the “privileges activity” with the outlet after the student engaged in a conversation with the class that reportedly disturbed them.

The class — which is reportedly on oral communications — “cited White Male Privilege as a fact rather than a hypothesis that could be debated,” according to the parent, who shared the class’s syllabus.

The College Fix reported that when the student called the assignment into question, the instructor and other students “shamed him in a sexist and racist way while claiming their virtue signaling points.”

“There wasn’t really a debate,” the student told The College Fix, adding that the teacher was only reportedly committed to shutting him down.

The student then argued that the class wasn’t including “female privileges or black privilege,” which reportedly prompted the teacher to fire back, “[W]e might talk about those another time.”

You can read more about the class here and below.

‘We have no record of a complaint’

Following the class, the unnamed student said he wanted to take his gripes to dean of students, Michael Walker, and requested a meeting.

“While the student was able to express his complaints to Walker, the dean recommended he put up with the bias in the class and just try to finish,” the student told the outlet via email.

A spokesperson for the college told the outlet that it did not receive any complaints about the class instructor.

“We have no record of a complaint regarding [the instructor] with either our Dean of General Education, Dr. Angela Sackett, or the Dean of Student Affairs, Michael Walker,” the statement said.

In response to the school’s statement, the student said, “I thought by talking with him I was filing an official complaint.”

The student also said that Walker — who reportedly told the student that he was a personal friend of the instructor — would address the student’s concerns with them.

“Other than that he told me to just stay in the class and try to just get through the semester,” the student told the outlet.

The student said he’s not going to bother with filing an “official” complaint because he fears it “might be too late to file one to be taken seriously.”

Anything else?

Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Lori Barber told the outlet that it found no complaints regarding the instructor in question.

According to an email, when a student “has a complaint or concern,” there are allegedly “internal procedures by which they can resolve an issue or at least permit the College to provide context.”

The statement added that the school cannot address any complaint “[u]nless or until the student follows our established protocols.”

Barber’s email added that she would be “glad to address this with the student directly.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

