https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/convicted-terrorist-supervised-release-returned-jail/

(INVESTIGATIVE PROJECT) Convicted terrorist Kevin James is back in custody.

James, also known as Ahmed Binyamin Alasiri, was indicted last month by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles for selling methamphetamine and Ecstasy in “a series of drug buys.” James, you may recall, had served 16 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to wage war against the United States.

He founded a radical Islamic terrorist organization, Jam’iyyat Ul-Islam Is-Saheeh (JIS), while an inmate in the California Department of Corrections. The JIS group was tasked with attacking U.S. military installations and Jewish synagogues in Los Angeles.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

