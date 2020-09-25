https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/FloridaSupremeCourt-parklandshooting/2020/09/25/id/988928

The Florida Supreme Court ruled that a school district can’t be compelled to pay more than $300,000 to students who were shot and their relatives in the Parkland High School shooting spree that killed 17 people and injured 17 others, according to the Associated Press.

Judges on the Florida high court agreed with the Broward County Public Schools that the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14 was an isolated incident.

The shooting victims and their families said that each time the shooter Nikolas Cruz pulled the trigger the school district should be legally liable.

A trial judge sided with the Broward County School Board, but an appeals court requested the state’s Supreme Court to decide whether each victim represented an individual occurrence.

According to Florida law, government agencies can only be held liable for a maximum of $200,000 per person and $300,000 per incident.

The state legislature and governor have to approve any jury award higher than that amount. If that doesn’t occur in this case, each victim or family member in the Parkland shooting would get a payout of less than $9,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

