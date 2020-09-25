https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/criminal-facebook-censors-reduces-distribution-tucker-carlson-tonights-page-just-39-days-election/

Facebook blocked and censored several videos the past three weeks by Tucker Carlson — one of the largest voices in cable news today!

The 2020 election is just 39 days away.

Facebook, Google, Twitter and YouTube have been censoring conservative voices for several years now since President Trump won the presidential election in 2016.

It’s not a secret.

But with 39 days until the election Facebook this week censored Tucker Carlson Tonight one of the most powerful voices in American politics.

This is criminal.

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) tweeted this out tonight.

Facebook censoring one of the largest voices in cable news is totally unacceptable. This is publisher behavior, not neutral platform behavior. Time to revisit #Section230 pic.twitter.com/2PMMNwiWWF — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) September 25, 2020

