Earlier this week, Louisville Police arrested two Daily Caller reporters who were there to cover protests.

Shelby Talcott and Jorge Ventura have since been released:

Talcott and Ventura both face charges now:

And the Daily Caller is not taking that lying down:

True story.

In any event, yesterday, Daily Caller co-founder Neil Patel warned of a possible lawsuit. Today, the outlet echoed Patel with a tease that they’ve got something brewing:

Stay tuned.

