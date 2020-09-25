https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/25/dana-loesch-shames-nowthis-news-for-cheering-on-chicagos-census-cowboy-despite-the-severe-injuries-to-his-horse/

A Chicago man dubbed the “Census Cowboy” by Mayor Lori Lightfoot was arrested on Monday on charges of animal cruelty after he ran his horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway leaving the animal with serious injuries:

The horse, sadly, may have to be euthanized after the stunt:

Look at this s*it!

But the liberal NowThis News account thought his message was something to cheer despite the cruelty he inflicted on his horse:

The horse “suffered greatly, bled profusely”:

And “the horse remains in critical condition”:

But since this is 2020, he’s got a GoFundMe up:

Awful. Just awful.

***

