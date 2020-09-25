https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rubenstein-book-luck-failure/2020/09/25/id/988952

Luck is the most important factor in success and leadership, but one has to create it, billionaire equity investor and philanthropist David Rubenstein told Newsmax TV on Friday.

Rubenstein interviewed about 100 of some of the world’s most famously successful people over the past several years for his recently released book “How to Lead: Wisdom from the World’s Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers.” One dominant theme was apparent.

“Think about it. How did you meet your spouse, for example? If you hadn’t been in one place at one time, you might not have met that person. And that worked out well. How did you get your first job? How did you get your current position? If I hadn’t met one person. If I hadn’t been in one meeting. If I hadn’t been at one dinner, I might not have met those people,” Rubenstein said during an appearance on “Spicer & Co.”

“So you can’t just say that luck comes out of the sky. You have to make your own luck by going out, meeting people, talking to people, asking people questions. And I think you can make your own luck. But there’s no doubt that Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, all of these people, they got lucky. There’s no doubt. And they all admit it. And, in fact, I think that’s why a lot of the great people who are truly successful are humble, because they realize there was some luck involved.”

Rubenstein, 71, began his career as a lawyer before becoming deputy domestic policy adviser to President Jimmy Carter. He later founded The Carlyle Group private equity firm and is reported to have a net worth of $3.2 billion, according to Forbes.

“Luck plays a big role in life, and I got very lucky,” Rubenstein said. “And hard work plays a big role as well. But failure helps. I failed a lot and you have to pick yourself up. And so, I want to remind people that if you fail, just don’t go home and sulk. Go back and get into the arena again, and you’ll pick things up and things can work out.”

