Police arrested numerous protesters at the unrest in Louisville, Kentucky, on the second night of unrest, and among those arrested was a Kentucky state lawmaker.

Rep. Attica Scott was arrested by police and charged with first-degree rioting, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly.

According to WHAS-TV, she was arrested near the First Unitarian Church where protesters were granted sanctuary from police action after the city-mandated curfew to quell rioting and property damage.

WHAS reported that Scott was arrested without incident. A journalist with WFPL News posted video of a woman being arrested and identifying herself as Scott:

WFPL also reported that Scott’s daughter Ashanti was arrested at the same time.

Scott is the only black woman serving in the Kentucky state legislature and is known for proposing “Breonna’s Law,” which would end the use of no-knock warrants throughout the state.

The law was named after Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police during a raid in March. Police later said that they had announced themselves and knocked before entering Taylor’s home. Protests and rioting erupted in the wake of the charges announced against one of the three officers in the raid.

