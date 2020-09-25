https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dancrenshaw-texas-congress-2020/2020/09/25/id/988862

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, is a prime target for Democrats looking to gain seats in Texas, a typically red-state that has shown signs of shifting to the left in several recent elections, The Hill reports.

Crenshaw, a freshman congressman, has strong support within the GOP, where he is seen as a rising star. But his district, which includes parts of Houston and the surrounding suburbs, has a large Black and Hispanic population and a high number of college graduates, making it a prime target for Democrats.

The congressman won election in 2018 by more than seven points, but Democrats are hopeful their current candidate, Houston attorney Sima Ladjevardian, can mount a strong campaign.

“I want somebody who cares and can give back and can represent the people of the community, and I’m the person to take him out,” she said in an interview. “It’s my duty for a country that’s taken care of me to give back and make sure I do that.”

Abhi Rahman, the Texas Democratic Party’s communications director, added that “structurally, it’s a district that would lean heavily towards Democrats, and we have an amazing candidate in Sima Ladjevardian who is going to be somebody who’s formidable.”

Texas-based Democratic strategist Ed Espinoza noted that “Dan Crenshaw … ran as a moderate in 2018, and he has not been a moderate in 2019 or 2020. He spoke at the Republican convention, he’s been in lockstep with [President] Donald Trump. If that’s what the voters of the district want, then that’s what they’re getting with Dan Crenshaw. The question is, is it really what they want, and I think that Sima is giving voters a viable alternative to him.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

