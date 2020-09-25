https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/despicable-liberals-mock-ron-paul-former-congressman-hospitalized-stroke-like-symptoms/

After suffering from what appeared to be a stroke live on a stream, Ron Paul tweeted from the hospital that he is doing well. Most people on Twitter chimed in to voice their support for him, but leave it to crazed liberals to mock the former congressman and Libertarian icon, giddy about the prospects of him dying.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Black Lives Matter Rioters in Hollywood Chase Down and Attack Driver.. UPDATE… DRIVER DETAINED BY POLICE (SHOCKING VIDEO)

Some people needed to be put in their place:

Judging from his other posts, this one here seems to be a furry:

This other guy here uses the opportunity to take a shot at Rand Paul:

Tulsi Gabbard chimed in, sending well wishes:

Many other liberals followed Tulsi’s lead and wished the elder Paul well.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...