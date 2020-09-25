https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/despicable-liberals-mock-ron-paul-former-congressman-hospitalized-stroke-like-symptoms/

After suffering from what appeared to be a stroke live on a stream, Ron Paul tweeted from the hospital that he is doing well. Most people on Twitter chimed in to voice their support for him, but leave it to crazed liberals to mock the former congressman and Libertarian icon, giddy about the prospects of him dying.

Not wishing you well you are part of the reason our country is in the mess it’s in — susan (@susanpuddysox) September 25, 2020

I don’t see what the problem is, that was the most sense you’ve ever made — Solemad O’nlien (@evren__7) September 25, 2020

aww man, maybe next time — ᴅᴀʀᴋ ᴇɴᴛʀɪᴇs 🦇 𝖆𝖈𝖆𝖇 (@dark___entries) September 25, 2020

Definitely happened to the wrong Paul. — Anti-Trump (@Dr_Trumptard) September 25, 2020

Some people needed to be put in their place:

He’s actually a doctor who treated patients pro bono all the time who didn’t have insurance. Please show some respect and keep mean comments off my feed. — Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) September 25, 2020

If gods the healer, why the hell didn’t he stay at home, instead of taking up precious time from doctors and nurses who could be attending to patients “god” doesn’t give a shit about? — Paul Carolan (@paulcarolan45) September 25, 2020

me too but i hope it happens to ron again — luca (@El_____GBT) September 25, 2020

It’s kinda fucked up because on one hand you’re watching an old person become a vestige of time and it triggers a real reflection on mortality, but at the same time it would be hilarious if a cartoon rat dropped an anvil on his head. — c a l (@BadSleepWelll) September 25, 2020

yeah biden is also barely sentient, but i think we’re actually about to see the death of a decrepit villain who has worked to erode our civil rights — gus (@cressicagrunch) September 25, 2020

I wish a stroke on all my political enemies. I feel like it’s the least I can do. — Libs drone kids ☭ (@maNic_Cage) September 25, 2020

Ron Paul had a stroke. Good. — #ACAB (@DionLaneIsHere) September 25, 2020

You reap what you sow racist bitch. https://t.co/4nGVKedBIM — #ACAB (@DionLaneIsHere) September 25, 2020

Judging from his other posts, this one here seems to be a furry:

lol Ron Paul fuck off forever — chedz – B L M (@pawgressive) September 25, 2020

This other guy here uses the opportunity to take a shot at Rand Paul:

Glad he’s doing fine. Too bad you didn’t get neutered before your son was born, though. — Todd Acres (@todd_acres) September 25, 2020

Tulsi Gabbard chimed in, sending well wishes:

So glad to hear you’re doing okay! — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 25, 2020

Many other liberals followed Tulsi’s lead and wished the elder Paul well.

We are on opposite sides politically, but I am VERY GLAD you’re doing okay. Sending prayers. — Metella🍷🏺🐱🌍🌊 (@metellaporcia) September 25, 2020

