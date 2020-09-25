Developing: Ron Paul appears to have a stroke or some sort of medical episode during live stream; Updated

https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/25/developing-ron-paul-appears-to-have-a-stroke-or-some-sort-of-medical-episode-during-live-stream/

We are seeing reports that Ron Paul had some sort of medical episode (a stroke?) during a live stream minutes ago.

Please say prayers for Ron Paul. He just had a stroke on air. Heartbreaking to watch. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2020

We believe this is the feed but have not seen confirmation:

Ron Paul has suffered some sort of stroke live on stream pic.twitter.com/FVmVk681Dq — intelwave 🌲 (@inteldotwav) September 25, 2020

As we learn more about the situation we will update this story. In the meantime, please keep Ron Paul in your thoughts and prayers.

— UPDATE —

Report: Ron Paul Hospitalized for ‘Precautionary‘ Reasons https://t.co/kaVa2NYKWP — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 25, 2020

From Breitbart:

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram tweeted: “Colleague Lee Ross rpts fmr GOP TX Rep & GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul is hospitalized for ‘precautionary’ reasons.”

—

***

