Developing: Ron Paul appears to have a stroke or some sort of medical episode during live stream; Updated

https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/25/developing-ron-paul-appears-to-have-a-stroke-or-some-sort-of-medical-episode-during-live-stream/
We are seeing reports that Ron Paul had some sort of medical episode (a stroke?) during a live stream minutes ago.
Please say prayers for Ron Paul. He just had a stroke on air. Heartbreaking to watch.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2020
We believe this is the feed but have not seen confirmation:
Ron Paul has suffered some sort of stroke live on stream pic.twitter.com/FVmVk681Dq
— intelwave 🌲 (@inteldotwav) September 25, 2020
As we learn more about the situation we will update this story. In the meantime, please keep Ron Paul in your thoughts and prayers.
— UPDATE —
Report: Ron Paul Hospitalized for ‘Precautionary‘ Reasons https://t.co/kaVa2NYKWP
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 25, 2020
From Breitbart:
Fox News reporter Chad Pergram tweeted: “Colleague Lee Ross rpts fmr GOP TX Rep & GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul is hospitalized for ‘precautionary’ reasons.”
—
***
Related:
‘Wall-to-wall Trump signs’: Bethany Mandel’s thread comparing 2020 to 2016 NOT good for Biden (David Reaboi and Dave Rubin assist!)
Promises PROMISES: John Legend threatening to leave the country (again?!) if Trump is reelected BACKFIRES hilariously
She thinks it’s REAL?! NYT journo Robin Pogrebin falls for Babylon Bee story on NBA/RBG and OMG we’re officially dead now
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.