(BIZPAC REVIEW) California Sen. Dianne Feinstein has once again made it back into the headlines because of the unscrupulous actions of her husband, investment banker Richard Blum, who according to reports also serves as a regent of the University of California.

Blum is indirectly referenced in an 82-page state audit of the university’s admission process released by California State Auditor Elaine Howle this week.

The audit cites “14 cases” involving UC Berkeley applicants who “received uncompetitive scores” from the school’s application readers but were admitted anyway because of their “connections to donors, staff, or influential individuals.”

“One case from these 14 admissions decisions is particularly problematic. UC Berkeley appears to have admitted this student because of an inappropriate letter of support from a university Regent,” the audit reads.

