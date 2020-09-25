http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qVsYw89-njM/

President Donald Trump has experienced ten straight days of approval ratings at or above 50 percent, according to a Rasmussen poll.

The Rasmussen poll released Friday showed that 52 percent of likely voters approve of Trump’s job performance while 48 percent disapprove.

As reporter Paul Bedard noted Friday, Trump earned a 51 percent approval rating on September 14 which has not fallen below 50 percent in ten days — it was followed by a rating of 51 percent, 52 percent, 51 percent, 53 percent, 51 percent, 50 percent, 50 percent, 52 percent, and 52 percent.

Day 10 of Trump 50% or higher approval, first since Inauguration, key to reelection https://t.co/kOcMO30QYF — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 25, 2020

That’s the longest job approval streak that Trump has experienced since the Inauguration in 2017.

