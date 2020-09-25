https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/dr-atlas-claims-covid-19-deaths-hospitalizations-emergency-room-visits-levels-not-seen-since-beginning-crisis/

Trump Coronavirus advisor Dr. Scott Atlas claims COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and emergency room visits are down to levels not seen since the beginning of the crisis.

On Thursday Dr. Atlas was forced to correct CDC Director Robert Redfield’s inaccurate and partial truths on the current coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Redfield continues to mislead the American public.

Dr. Atlas is very confident with the information he is sharing.

The Washington Examiner reported yesterday:

Dr. Scott Atlas, the Stanford radiologist-turned-White House adviser, accused the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield of “misstating” coronavirus data Wednesday. “I think that Dr. Redfield misstated something there,” Atlas said, referring to Redfield’s testimony before the Senate Wednesday in which he said that 90% of the population remains susceptible to COVID-19. “When you look at the CDC data state by state, much of that data is old, some of it goes back to March or April, before many of these states have the cases,” Atlas said. He added that people also may have other forms of immunity to the virus beyond the kind Redfield referred to. Atlas, formerly a fellow at the conservative Hoover Institution, joined the White House in August. Since then, he’s appeared with President Trump at press conferences, while other public health officials, such as Redfield and coronavirus task force members Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, have not.

Rep. Andy Biggs agrees that Dr. Atlas lays out the facts unlike others who presented whatever their agenda called for at the time:

Yesterday, Dr. Scott Atlas again laid out the facts about COVID-19 in a clear, concise manner. Unlike Fauci, Birx, and others, Dr. Atlas reasonably presents the facts, science and data for Americans to make up their own minds about this virus. pic.twitter.com/N0eHr7aw3l — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 25, 2020

Dr. Atlas shared that hospitalizations are down, deaths are down, people entering the emergency rooms with COVID are down. These are very positive trends.

Dr. Atlas was on with Laura Ingraham on Thursday night.

This was a very important interview.

