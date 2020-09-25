https://patch.com/new-jersey/pointpleasant/watch-live-murphy-speaks-dr-fauci-addresses-njs-next-moves

NEW JERSEY — Dr. Anthony Fauci told Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday that New Jersey has made enough progress to safely and “competently” reopen its economy and schools, and he addressed why. Murphy also spoke about what steps the Garden State may take next (you can watch it here, below).

Fauci spoke to Murphy as New Jersey announced 588 new coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths on Thursday. Read more: NJ Coronavirus, School Reopen Updates: Here’s What You Need To Know Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and he has worked with — and often clashed with — the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force.

Fauci said New Jersey’s baseline of cases and community spread — despite getting “hit really very badly” in March and April — is so low that the state’s situation is “positioning you well to do a number of things.” New Jersey’s daily case number has hovered in the 400-500 range, but Fauci noted that the number is small compared with the rest of the country that, in total, is seeing 35,000 to 40,000 new cases a day (see New Jersey’s daily case numbers since March below).

“Even as we face the challenge of the fall and winter, you’re positioned to do two things: to continue to gradually, carefully and prudently open your economy in a careful way, (and) at the same time, to avoid the challenging difficulty of what happens when a lot of things go indoors versus outdoors,” Fauci said. Fauci said his office has color designations for areas of the country — with red and orange indicating that states are in rough shape, and dark green meaning they’re good shape. He said New Jersey is dark green because its rate of positive cases, based on testing, is lower than 3 percent.

Murphy has been releasing “hard dates” and more specifics on New Jersey’s plans to reopen its economy, schools, day care, camps and public transit during the coronavirus crisis. And he was expected to provide more details over the course of the year. Read more: Gov. Murphy: ‘Hard Dates’ In NJ Coronavirus Reopening Blueprint

Unlike much of the country, Fauci said, New Jersey should also be well prepared to handle a possible second wave of the virus when people move indoors as the weather gets colder. He noted that New Jersey’s infection rate has sunk to around 1.1 and should be able to handle possible case increases and hospitalizations.

Fauci said the nation, as a whole, will likely not be able to “get back to normal” until vaccines are available to 100 percent of the country, which he doesn’t see happening until the end of 2021 — if then. He said he’d be happy if the United States was 75 to 80 percent vaccinated by the end of 2021. “When we end it, then you can get back to your normal life, but we’ve got to end it first,” Fauci said.

People shouldn’t expect that a vaccine, however, is going to solve all of New Jersey’s and the nation’s coronavirus troubles right away because the initial dosages — which could be available by the end of 2020 — will likely be around 70 to 75 percent effective, he said. He also noted that many people will refuse to get vaccinated, which will also slow the whole process of cracking the curve of the virus down. The chat came as Murphy said he’d like to consider expanding indoor dining — from 25 to 50 percent capacity — as long as there is “a sustained period of time without spikes or incidents.” “Even at 50 percent, it’s hardly nirvana,” Murphy said during a news conference Wednesday. Murphy said he realizes that New Jersey restaurant owners are at a crossroads now that the weather is getting colder, and outdoor dining may not work so well. For restaurant owners, he said, they have to make a decision: Should they buy more space heaters if they’re still forced to continue having seating outside, or should they order more plexiglass so they can expand their indoor capacity? Murphy noted that reopening indoor dining earlier in September “is a step that we took with great trepidation” because it led to outbreaks in other states. Since reopening indoor dining and gyms earlier this month, however, New Jersey has had no problems, Murphy said. “It’s something we’re looking at, and we hope sooner than later,” Murphy said about expanding indoor dining. Murphy also took the federal government to task for not doing more to help restaurants and small business owners get through the crisis. He questioned why Congress has felt compelled to rush through approving a Supreme Court nomination while taking no action on legislation that could provide financial aid to businesses. “It would go to the industries — especially small business, especially hospitality — that desperately need help,” he said. Watch Murphy and Fauci here: Here is a look at new coronavirus cases by day: September 24: 588

September 23: 450

September 22: 457

September 21: 396

September 20: 457

September 19: 489

September 18: 519

September 17: 617

September 16: 447

September 15: 498

September 14: 346

September 13: 306

September 12: 487

September 11: 518

September 10: 507

September 9: 356

September 8: 284

September 7: 344

September 6: 360

September 5: 370

September 4: 478

September 3: 455

September 2: 329

September 1: 365

August 31: 352

August 30: 306

August 29: 388

August 28: 372

August 27: 374

August 26: 288

August 25: 346

August 24: 225

August 23: 288

August 22: 427

August 21: 313

August 20: 302

August 19: 399

August 18: 400

August 17: 316

August 16: 329

August 15: 464

August 14: 585

August 13: 699

August 12: 484

August 11: 498

August 10: 258

August 9: 378

August 8: 379

August 7: 384

August 6: 411

August 5: 378

August 4: 416

August 3: 264

August 2: 331

August 1: 393

July 31: 699

July 30: 261

July 29: 489

July 28: 565

July 27: 446

July 26: 512

July 25: 547

July 24: 488

July 23: 344

July 22: 390

July 21: 424

July 20: 177

July 19: 144

July 18: 309

July 17: 202

July 16: 254

July 15: 396

July 14: 423

July 13: 231

July 12: 349

July 11: 438

July 10: 367

July 9: 354

July 8: 335

July 7: 310

July 6: 216

July 5: 398

July 4: 303

July 3: 386

July 2: 539

July 1: 423

June 30: 461

June 29: 156

June 28: 354

June 27: 347

June 26: 524

June 25: 406

June 24: 317

June 23: 382

June 22: 359

June 21: 411

June 20: 446

June 19: 516

June 18: 442

June 17: 330

June 16: 470

June 15: 274

June 14: 305

June 13: 523

June 12: 495

June 11: 539

June 10: 611

June 9: 375

June 8: 356

June 7: 426

June 6: 606

June 5: 864

June 4: 603

June 3: 652

June 2: 708

June 1: 509

May 31: 868

May 30: 910

May 29: 1,117

May 28: 1,261

May 27: 970

May 26: 703

May 25: 965

May 24: 1,065

May 23: 443

May 22: 1,394

May 21: 1,304

May 20: 1,670

May 19: 1,055

May 18: 1,735

May 17: 1,272

May 16: 1,239

May 15: 1,297

May 14: 1,216

May 13: 1,028

May 12: 898

May 11: 1,453

May 10: 1,503

May 9: 1,759

May 8: 1,985

May 7: 1,827

May 6: 1,513

May 5: 2,494

May 4: 1,621

May 3: 3,144

May 2: 2,912

May 1: 2,651

April 30: 2,633

April 29: 2,481

April 28: 2,887

April 27: 2,146

April 26: 3,730

April 25: 3,457

April 24: 3,047

April 23: 4,427

April 22: 3,551

April 21: 3,644

April 20: 3,528

April 19: 3,915

April 18: 3,026

April 17: 3,250

April 16: 4,391

April 15: 2,625

April 14: 4,049

April 13: 3,219

April 12: 3,733

April 11: 3,599

April 10: 3,627

April 9: 3,748

April 8: 3,088

April 7: 3,361

April 6: 3,663

April 5: 3,482

April 4: 4,331

April 3: 4,372

April 2: 3,489

April 1: 3,649

March 31: 2,196

March 30: 3,347

March 29: 2,316

March 28: 2,289

March 27: 1,982

March 26: 2,492

March 25: 736

March 24: 846

March 23: 935

March 22: 590

March 21: 442

March 20: 155

March 19: 318

March 18: 162

March 17: 89

March 16: 80

March 15: 31

March 14: 19

March 13: 21

March 12: 21

March 11: 8

March 10: 4

March 9: 5

March 8: 6

March 7: 1

March 6: 1

March 5: 1

March 4: 1 Here is a look at coronavirus deaths by day: September 24: 10

September 23: 7

September 22: 7

September 21: 2

September 20: 3

September 19: 3

September 18: 5

September 17: 3

September 16: 9

September 15: 9

September 14: 3

September 13: 4

September 12: 4

September 11: 9

September 10: 5

September 9: 7

September 8: 5

September 7: 2

September 6: 4

September 5: 7

September 4: 7

September 3: 9

September 2: 11

September 1: 7

August 31: 8

August 30: 4

August 29: 4

August 28: 9

August 27: 7

August 26: 11

August 25: 5

August 24: 3

August 23: 3

August 22: 3

August 21: 13

August 20: 8

August 19: 11

August 18: 10

August 17: 4

August 16: 4

August 15: 7

August 14: 10

August 13: 8

August 12: 9

August 11: 14

August 10: 4

August 9: 5

August 8: 9

August 7: 12

August 6: 8

August 5: 8

August 4: 11

August 3: 10

August 2: 6

August 1: 11

July 31: 10

July 30: 16

July 29: 18

July 28: 24

July 27: 17

July 26: 11

July 25: 16

July 24: 36

July 23: 23

July 22: 24

July 21: 21

July 20: 9

July 19: 11

July 18: 16

July 17: 20

July 16: 32

July 15: 27

July 14: 28

July 13: 22

July 12: 16

July 11: 49

July 10: 31

July 9: 28

July 8: 53

July 7: 52

July 6: 20

July 5: 23

July 4: 25

July 3: 58

July 2: 27

July 1: 45

June 30: 47

June 29: 18

June 28: 30

June 27: 36

June 26: 44

June 25: 26

June 24: 48

June 23: 57

June 22: 27

June 21: 17

June 20: 25

June 19: 37

June 18: 38

June 17: 47

June 16: 51

June 15: 52

June 14: 40

June 13: 103

June 12: 48

June 11: 70

June 10: 74

June 9: 91

June 8: 40

June 7: 79

June 6: 60

June 5: 79

June 4: 92

June 3: 112

June 2: 51

June 1: 27

May 31: 66

May 30: 113

May 29: 131

May 28: 66

May 27: 148

May 26: 54

May 25: 16

May 24: 52

May 23: 96

May 22: 146

May 21: 98

May 20: 168

May 19: 162

May 18: 83

May 17: 107

May 16: 116

May 15: 201

May 14: 244

May 13: 197

May 12: 198

May 11: 59

May 10: 140

May 9: 166

May 8: 162

May 7: 254

May 6: 308

May 5: 334

May 4: 45

May 3: 137

May 2: 205

May 1: 311

April 30: 460

April 29: 329

April 28: 402

April 27: 106

April 26: 75

April 25: 249

April 24: 253

April 23: 307

April 22: 314

April 21: 379

April 20: 177

April 19: 132

April 18: 231

April 17: 323

April 16: 362

April 15: 351

April 14: 365

April 13: 94

April 12: 168

April 11: 251

April 10: 233

April 9: 198

April 8: 275

April 7: 232

April 6: 86

April 5: 71

April 4: 200

April 3: 113

April 2: 182

April 1: 91

March 31: 69

March 30: 37

March 29: 21

March 28: 32

March 27: 27

March 26: 19

March 25: 18

March 24: 17

March 23: 7

March 22: 4

March 21: 5

March 20: 2

March 19: 4

March 18: 3

March 17: 0

March 16: 1

March 15: 0

March 14: 1

March 13: 0

March 12: 0

March 11: 0

