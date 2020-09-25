https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/north-carolina-voters/2020/09/25/id/988864

President Donald Trump and Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden are deadlocked in North Carolina, splitting the vote almost completely evenly in the latest poll from Emerson College and Nexstar Media.

With only 1% of likely voters undecided, Biden holds a slim advantage over Trump in the Tar Heel state.

50% back Biden.

49% support Trump.

1% are undecided.

Emerson’s previous poll of the state from August showed Trump with a two-point lead over Biden, with 6% undecided.

48% in August supported Trump.

46% in August backed Biden.

6% in August were undecided.

Voters were evenly split on Trump’s job approval, 49% to 49%. The poll also found that younger voters tended to support Biden, as did urban and city-dwelling voters, while older voters and suburbanites more often backed Trump.

70% of voters under 44 years old support Biden.

61% of voters over 45 back Trump.

65% of voters in urban/city areas support Biden, and 32% support Trump.

68% of voters in suburban areas support Trump, while 31% back Biden.

Trump also leads with voters who have a high school degree or less, 67% to Biden’s 33%, while Biden holds the advantage with voters who have a college degree, at 54%, and voters with more advanced degrees, at 61%.

Voters are split firmly down party lines, with 90% of Democrats supporting Biden and 89% of Republicans backing Trump, while independents are more divided, with 55% choosing Trump and 43% going for Biden.

The poll surveyed 717 voters in North Carolina from Sept. 16-18, 2020 and had a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percentage points.

