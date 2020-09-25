https://www.outkick.com/espn-mark-jones-retweets-donald-trump-is-white-supremacist-terrorist-before-calling-army-game/

ESPN’s Mark Jones is still having a day. After saying police never help him and are more likely to shoot him this weekend, he was found grossly liking tweets mocking Nick Bosa’s season-ending injury. Bosa supports President Donald Trump; thus in Jones’ eyes, he deserves to be in pain and his career should be in jeopardy.

Outkick also found Jones sharing a Tweet calling Trump a “white supremacist terrorist.”

So @MarkJonesESPN is calling the Army football game this weekend. Earlier this week he rt’ed that @realDonaldTrump was a white supremacist terrorist. Good move @espn. pic.twitter.com/lx00Hm62po — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 24, 2020

And here is @MarkJonesESPN RTing that @realDonaldTrump is a white supremacist terrorist while he’s getting ready to call the Army game on ESPN: pic.twitter.com/RWhwUt6Wk6 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) September 24, 2020

ESPN is known to be a political network but this type of hate-spreading is new.

Jones is scheduled to call the Army football game this weekend.

When reached by Outkick, ESPN declined to comment on Jones sharing tweets calling Trump a terrorist.

This guy, Jones, is clearly off the chains. He’s inconsistent, full of rage, and spreads baseless conspiracies.

Just the type of person fans want calling a football game while they try to escape from real-world issues.

