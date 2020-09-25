https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/kayla-sargent/2020/09/25/facebook-critics-launch-counter-real-oversight-board

No matter how much content Facebook censors, the left always seems to want the platform to censor more.

Facebook is preparing to launch its new Facebook Oversight Board, which CEO Mark Zuckerburg described as a “Supreme Court” for the platform, according to NBC News. Leftist critics, however, appear to have some problems with Facebook’s new board and are forming their own.

“On Friday, a coalition of academics and legal experts announced the formation of “The Real Facebook Oversight Board,” an informal group that will publicly call out Facebook’s slow action in advance of the election, including early Facebook investor Roger McNamee and Harvard professor Shoshana Zuboff,” The Verge reported today.

“The group plans to hold regular ‘board meetings’ to discuss failures of platform policy, with the first scheduled to be hosted by Kara Swisher on October 1. In a statement, Zuboff described Facebook as ‘a roiling cauldron of lies, violence and danger destabilizing elections and democratic governance around the world,’” The Verge reported.

Although the group is calling itself “The Real Facebook Oversight Board,” it is not sponsored by Facebook. The group was reportedly developed by The Citizens, a U.K-based advocacy group founded by The Guardian reporter and feature writer for the Observer Carole Cadwalladr.

“This is an emergency response,” Cadwalladr said to NBC News. “We know there are going to be a series of incidents leading up to the election and beyond in which Facebook is crucial. This is a real-time response from an authoritative group of experts to counter the spin Facebook is putting out.”

NBC News also reported that the leftist Omidyar Network, founded by liberal billionaire Ebay founder Pierre Omidyar, is funding The Citizens.

