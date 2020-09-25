https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/facebook-throttles-official-tucker-carlson-page-reduced-distribution-40-days-election/

(NATIONAL FILE) The official Facebook page for the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” television show on the Fox News Channel has been struck with multiple censorship protocols by the big tech platform, including a feature that “reduces distribution” for alleged “false news.”

On Thursday, the Tucker Carlson Tonight page posted a screenshot of the notification from Facebook with the caption, “Today’s censorship by Facebook. “Reduced Distribution.” It’s no coincidence that the election is just weeks away.”

The “reduced distribution” restriction comes just 40 days before the November presidential election.

