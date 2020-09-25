https://www.kcra.com/article/sac-county-deputy-pleads-guilty-having-sex-with-minor-sentenced-6-months-custody/34149450
Sac County deputy pleads guilty to having sex with minor, sentenced to 6 months in custody
A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to having sex with a minor, according to the district attorney’s office.Shauna Bishop, former Sacramento County deputy, was sentenced to six months in custody and five years formal probation. She must also register as a sex offender, the Sacramento County DA’s office said.Bishop pleaded guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old boy, police said. The child’s parent filed a report with police in Folsom, where the family lives.Authorities said the crime did not take place while Bishop was on duty, nor did it have any involvement with her law enforcement position.Bishop was with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office for five years and most recently patrolled the northern area of the county.
