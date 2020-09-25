https://www.theblaze.com/news/florida-dems-voter-registration-covid19

Democratic Party members in Florida are grumbling over restrictions on door-to-door canvassing that have been instituted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that Republican efforts are closing the gap in the key swing state.

Disgruntled Democrats told Politico that they’re losing the battle because of the Biden campaign’s insistence on restricting personal interactions.

“It’s late in the game now,” said state Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat from Miami.

“There’s been no pushback from us, meaning that for every 100 doors that Republicans have proverbially knocked on, it’s not like they pissed people off to the point where they’ve run to the Democratic Party because they’re pissed at the GOP,” he explained. “It’s shown to be effective.”

“Democrats aren’t meeting people at their doors”

Republican efforts have whittled away the traditional voter registration lead held by Democrats to just 185,000, or 1.3%, according to the latest data from the Florida Division of Elections.

Florida Trump campaign director Susie Wiles told Politico that going to door-to-door when Democrats couldn’t has given them the chance to reduce the Democrats’` advantage.

“We’ve turned our focus to voter registration in a more meaningful way than before. Everyone said you can’t do it — get the gap between Republicans and Democrats to such a small number. Well, you can do it,” said Wiles.

“We did it through the mail, but the main way we had success was at the doors,” she added. “And because the Democrats aren’t meeting people at their doors like our campaign is doing, we are having great success.”

Record numbers of new voters

The Republicans were able to add 58,000 new voters for the month of August, a record number. By comparison, that figure is a whopping 91% greater than the same figure in 2016 for the Republicans.

That slim margin between Republican and Florida voters is very important. In 2016 Trump won the state with only 1% more of the votes. At the time, Democrats had an advantage of 327,000 voters over the Republicans. Unless voter patterns have changed drastically, the stats point to a Trump victory in the key state.

