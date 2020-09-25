https://www.theepochtimes.com/florida-restaurants-can-now-operate-with-no-restrictions-governor-says_3514633.html

A man wearing a protective face mask works on his laptop inside a coffee shop as Miami-Dade county allows indoor servicing in restaurants after easing some lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Miami, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants as he announced the state would enter Phase 3 of reopening on Friday.

“I think that this will be very very important to the industry and it also will be a recognition that they have worked as hard as anybody to create safe environments,” DeSantis told a news conference. “In fact, the idea that government dictating this is better than them making these decisions so that their customers have confidence I think is misplaced.”

By Maria Caspani