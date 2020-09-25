https://www.dailywire.com/news/charles-barkley-shaquille-oneal-push-back-on-narratives-in-breonna-taylor-case

Former NBA stars Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal pushed back on a lot of the outrage that racial activists have been fomenting in recent days over the death of Breonna Taylor, noting that the case, while tragic, did not belong in the same category as the death of George Floyd.

“It’s bad the young lady lost her life, but, you know, we do have to take into account that her boyfriend did shoot at the cops and shot a cop,” Barkley said. “So, like I said, even though I’m really sorry she lost her life, I don’t think that we can just say we can put this in the same situation with George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, I just don’t believe that.”

O’Neal then reportedly jumped in and agreed with Barkley, highlighting aspects of the case from the law enforcement side of things.

“I have to agree with Charles, this one is sort of lumped in,” O’Neal said. “You have to get a warrant signed and some states do allow no-knock warrants. And everyone was asking for murder charges. When you talk about murder, you have to show intent. A homicide occurred and we’re sorry a homicide occurred. When you have a warrant signed by the judge, you are doing your job, and I would imagine that you would fire back.”

God bless Barkley. He also is the only NBA commentator willing to point out that Brianna Taylor’s boyfriend fired first and hit a cop before they returned fire at him. The lack of basic factual understanding in this case is staggering. pic.twitter.com/2DFIs1XjNn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 25, 2020

